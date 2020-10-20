Supermom In Training: What we're doing for our quarantine Halloween

I'm sick of hearing how "Halloween is cancelled" or "Halloween is ruined" because of COVID. Halloween is a holiday... nothing is wrecked - it's still on the calendar. Now, our typical trick-or-treating, well, yes, this is definitely not going to happen in a pandemic. But there are loads of ways to still have a fantastic and memorable Halloween. Here's what we're doing for our quarantine Halloween:
Pumpkin carving. This year, we might do a few more designs. And we'll roast the pumpkin seeds and make use of the flesh we scoop out too. We'll listen to cool Halloween tunes and sip apple cider or hot chocolate while we work on them. There's always a way to "pep up" traditional activities.
Haunted backyard. We may not be able to walk through our neighbour's ghoulish setups, so we are making our own this year. We're making ghosts out of garden stakes, skeleton skulls and plastic tablecloths for our garden beds, covering our bushes and trees in spiderwebs, and turning our shed into a mad scientist lab.
UNICEF walk. We were super excited to raise $50 for UNICEF this year. They have an awesome Halloween campaign going on right now where you use your steps that would have been for trick-or-treating and instead do a walk-a-thon to raise money for the organization. This can be a great family activity - here's a link for more info.
Candy hunt. I'll be bundling up snacks and treats and hiding them around the yard for a Halloween hunt. True, it's not the same as going door-to-door, but this way your child still gets lots of candy and there's an activity involved to go along with it.
Theme-appropriate meals. In the coming weeks look out for a post on spooky and healthy snacks and meal ideas for Halloween. There's monster burgers, frightful veggie and snack plates, and more. It might inspire you!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
