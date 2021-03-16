Supermom In Training: We got a puppy - and it really is like having another baby

Almost three years ago to the day, we lost our beloved Theo. He was our fur baby, our first baby - my husband and I rescued him on a whim while we were still apartment-dwellers, and losing him was one of the hardest things, like, ever.
It left a hole in my heart, and I yearned for another dog in our house, while my husband was much more reluctant. But this weekend, we picked up our latest family addition, Toby the golden doodle, and I can't even tell you how in love we are.
Truthfully, it's a lot of work. And you forget just how much work a puppy is, right? You just look at their puppy photos, when they were small enough to hold in your arms, and reminisce about how little they were, and how cute they were... It's why so many of us keeping having kids, right? We remember how they smelled and how warm they felt sleeping on our chests. Hindsight is always 20/20.
Toby is all that and more... seriously, out of all the baby animals in the animal kingdom (baby chimp, tiger cub, etc.), there might not be anything cuter than a Golden Retriever pup. But they're like babies: you literally have to watch them every second. They're too curious for their own good and they want to lick and eat everything, indoors and out, as well as push their limits (and try your patience) much like little growing humans do.
As we speak I have been trying to type this blog for an hour in my home office, while the pup is taste-testing the corner of his bed, my camera bag, the edge of my area rug, and the buttons on my slippers. While I tried to get dressed this morning he bit at the legs of my pants as I slid them on and then tried gnawing the doorstopper.
Don't get me wrong: it's worth it. I knew it would be work. And his face is just too cute to deny. But if you're considering getting a puppy, really make sure you know what you're getting into.
And stock up on poppy bags.
And paper towels.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.