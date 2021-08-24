Supermom In Training: Ways you can help your child's teacher

Teachers have big jobs. HUGE jobs. I used to volunteer every day in my son's school and I am constantly in awe of how much they take on. Most of them have children of their own, and yet they give so much of their time, patience and love to other children. Our children. And that's why I am always trying to think of ways to help my beans' teachers.
Sure, I love sending in snacks or little gifties to them. My friends call me a suck-up (lol), but truthfully, they deserve presents. Lots and lots of presents. And not crap like "World's Best Teacher" mugs... they want useful things: an Amazon, Walmart or Chapters/Indigo gift card can go a long way. And you know what they really love: SAQ gift cards! Heck, I'd give them straight cash if I had extra cash to give.
But I also try and make my teacher's job as easy as possible, and that means keeping track of memos at my end. I check my son's journal and go on ClassDojo and the other apps daily, just to make sure I'm on top of everything. I see how often teachers are scrambling when parents forget things like supplies, snacks, spare clothes, signed forms, etc. He/she has enough to do chasing my kid around - they shouldn't have to chase us too.
I check in with my son's teacher, either in person or via email, just to ensure everything is going smoothly periodically throughout the year.
I keep my son's teacher in mind when sending in snacks and lunches (I always make sure to properly organize everything, and I make sure I send him with containers he can open), or spare shoes/clothes (easy to slip on and off items only).
I follow protocols when it comes to reporting absences or early pick-ups, and everything to do with keeping our kids healthy and safe. I send money for his lunch in a Ziplock bag, not because I think this is the most eco-friendly or efficient way of doing things but because I was asked by his teacher to do so.
I sound like a total teacher's pet. I know. But being in the school, I see how laid-back parents can be when it comes to their child's school lives. They really just leave everything to the teacher. And sometimes, it's too much.
So, if you can help out your child's teacher, even just a bit, please do. After all, they practically spend as much time with your child as you!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.