Supermom In Training: Ways to show teachers you appreciate them while social distancing

In years past I went nuts making homemade teacher thank-you gifts. We made them for all the teachers the bean had, from his main teachers to the gym, music and art teachers, lunch monitors, etc. I loved putting together little pedicure kits with tags that said "Have a toe-tally amazing summer," or bottles of wine with homemade labels that read: "You taught our kid to think, not it's time to drink!"
This year was totally different. I wasn't able to get in touch with his extracurricular teachers and monitors, and I felt terrible, because they have huge jobs. Not to mention the classroom teachers, who went above and beyond this year and really deserved to be showered in gifties.
Luckily, we live across the street from the school, so we were able to bring the bean's teacher a gift, but I know a lot of parents are struggling to find ways to give a token of their gratitude, but from far away. So, here are ways to show teachers you appreciate them while social distancing.
Send them a gift card. You can email gift cards from Amazon and most big box stores (including the SAQ... *wink*).
Gift cards could also come in handy over the summer for meal subscription packages, cleaning services, and more. This way, you can give your teacher the gift of time - something we all know the value of!
However, you could also shop local: see if you local giftware boutique or florist delivers (you'll have to get your teacher's mailing address first).
If you wanted to be able to give something handmade from your child, just for a personal touch, you could take a photo of them holding a sign ("Thank you Ms. So-and-so") or make them a video message. You could have them draw a picture or card as well that could either be mailed or scanned/photographed and emailed.
If there were ever a year to spoil our teachers a little, this is the one!
Congrats to all the grads, and I hope everyone has a wonderful and safe summer!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
