Hooray for Valentine's Day! OK... I'm not into the whole commercial, charge me $100 for a bouquet of roses, kind of V-Day, but I do love it for my son's sake. I mean, what's more fun when you're a kid than Valentine's Day in class, where you and your classmates exchange little cards and crafty gifts?!
I always go overboard on the DIY front (you know I do!), but here are a few fun things the bean and I made for friends and family this Valentine's Day.
Crayons. We always have broken odds and ends of crayons so I picked up a few heart-shaped silicone moulds and we repurposed them into swirly crayons for his friends in class.
Cupid's arrows. These can be made of wooden dowels or even skewers. Decorate them with foam shapes or shapes you cut out of cardstock or construction paper, feathers, glitter and more.
Valentine's popper. Fill a toilet paper roll with fun treats, heart erasers, stickers, etc. and seal the ends with tape. Wrap up in tissue paper and decorate with ribbon. If you really want that "popping" effect, you can buy the popper strips on Amazon.
Thumbprint keychains. Buy air-dry clay (or find a simple recipe like this one to make your own) and get your littles to press their thumbprint into a small flattened disk of it. Attach to a keychain for a sweet keepsake.
Hearty animals. Cut out hearts of different sizes and colours, and use them to make little love bugs (bumblebees, caterpillars, etc.) and other wild animals.
For more Valentine's Day craft inspiration, check out this Pinterest page.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
