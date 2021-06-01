So, my bean is no longer in a crib... his big-boy bed arrived a few weeks ago, and luckily, we've had a seamless transition to his new bed. However, my husband and I prepared for this new stage first to ensure he would love his new bed.
- Talk about it with your child. Tell them how proud you are of them for becoming such a big boy or girl. Discuss how you'll be getting a new big kid bed and what that means.
- Get him involved. We brought him shopping and tested out different beds and mattresses. Then, when it arrived, he "helped" daddy put it together with his tools. He took a lot of pride in his bed once it was chosen and all set up.
- Add a few personal favourites. My son loves his stuffed animals (much to my chagrin... I can't stand stuffed animals!) so they immediately moved into his big boy bed. So did his pillow and favourite "soft blanket" (despite the fact that mommy and daddy bought him all new bedding). These items made his new bed truly feel like his.
- Create new traditions in the bed. We don't have to read our before-bed story in mommy and daddy's bed anymore because there's room in the bean's bed, so I curl up with him every night and read a story in his bed. We also have Saturday morning breakfast in bed (his, of course).
- Reinforce when they do well in their new bed. That first morning after the bean spent the night in his new bed, we praised him and told him how proud we were of him. It really seemed to set a precedence for future successful nights in his big boy bed.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.