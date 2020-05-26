Supermom In Training: Top 10 Items for your baby registry

Creating a baby registry, especially when you're a first-time parent, can be extremely daunting - there are just so many products out there, and with little to no experience using any of them, how should you choose?
These top 10 items for your baby registry will help get you through the first few months:
- Swaddling clothes. I loved the swaddles from Woombies - they immediately calmed down my fussy baby when he needed some warmth and comfort.
- Washcloths. Lots and lots of washcloths. I had a friend who sewed, and for my baby shower, in addition to a gorgeous quilt she made me, she gave me about 20+ washcloths. I kept thinking, "Geez, why so many washcloths?" And then I had a newborn, and quickly realized that maybe 20 wasn't enough.
- Vitamin D drops. Again, a mommy friend included these in my shower gifts, and at the time I didn't know why. Until that first pediatrician appointment for my bean at a few days old when I was instructed to give him the drops. Thank goodness I already them.
- Fisher-Price Ocean Wonders Aquarium. It gives off a soft glow and plays soothing water sounds in the crib/bassinet, something that my little fell asleep to for months.
- Car window shade. The car can be very soothing to a newborn... except when the sun is streaming into their eyes. A simple suction-cup shade on the car window will do the trick.
- A breast pump. All nursing moms say "I don't need to pump," until they want to have that extra glass of wine or leave the baby with daddy (or a sitter) for a few hours. Mommy needs a break too. A pump will give her that.
- Ear thermometer. When we saw the price of these gadgets, we outright refused to spend that kind of money on one item, and scanned the digital under-the-tongue/armpit thermometer for our registry. However, when that first fever hit and we had to hold that darn thing under a squirming baby's arm for over a minute to get a reading, we quickly understood how valuable an ear thermometer is (and we now have one).
- Nursing pillow. All my friends told me to register for this. So I did... and I was so glad that I did! Perfect for breastfeeding or bottle-feeding, this cozy cushion was used by everyone who fed the baby. It was also a great place to prop him up to relax. Make sure you register for one that has a removable cover for easy washing.
- One type of bottle. We were silly - we "thought" we found the perfect baby bottle and quickly registered for them in every size. Then we used one, and hated them, and had to re-buy all our bottles. In fact, we tried two more until we settled on the one we liked. Everyone seems to have their own preferences when they use baby bottles, so start with one, test it out, and only buy a slew of them once you know they work well for you.
- Toiletries. Stock up by registering for all of the necessities (shampoo, baby wash, lotion, sunscreen, wipes, even diapers). You'll be glad you did when you're having a "wipe emergency" and have a stockpile all ready in a closet somewhere.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
