Supermom In Training: Toddler toys that will give you the best bang for your buck

As a parent, we all know that we end up with slews of toys, and only a few seem to be long-lasting. Some just aren't durable, and others get forgotten because they're outgrown or just not interesting. But in my three shorts years of playing mama, I've come to familiarize myself with the toys that will give you the best bang for your buck. Here they are, in no particular order:
Train table. When my brother- and sister-in-law came over one Christmas toting the biggest box in the free world, I thought, OH GAWD, WHERE WILL I PUT IT?? But, in the end, this is one toy that has served its purpose... and then some. At first my son played with the train set on it... he loved it. For months. Then we removed the train and used the table (whose top had a city printed on it) for cars and other toys. Several months later and we added the train again, and he's back to playing with it daily. I also love the drawer in the front - perfect for storing little toys that you don't know what to do with.
Soft foldable Mickey Mouse couch. Yep, those little foam pull-out couches with kids' favourite characters are the BEST! We've even toted it along on vacation as a makeshift bed.
Water table. Anything that we get use out of for more than one season is a winner in my books. The table was a great first summer toy, but in the years since, we've used it for car washes, as a sandbox, as a battle ground for superheroes, and more.
Play food. We got the good stuff - the wood play food. It's durable and much better than the cheap plastic counterparts (where labels rub off, they get dented, etc.). Again, we used it as straight up play food for months, but it's also become a valuable learning tool as my bean has gotten older: we separate them into food groups, we go "shopping" and practice concepts of money and we practice "cooking" using different ingredients.
Tents. IKEA sells a great castle tent that is easy to assemble and disassemble. We can store it conveniently under a bed or behind a shelf, and it's always a hit with kids of all ages (what kid doesn't love hiding out in a fort?).
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.