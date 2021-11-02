Supermom In Training: Things that perplex me about my 8yo son

I don't want to generalize about little boys because I don't have a little girl to fairly compare my son's habits to. But there are just some things my kid does that makes me scratch my head (or bang it against a wall) because I can't figure out his thought process.
Telling him to wash when he's in the shower. My kid just started enjoying morning showers before school to wake up, but I also want him to shower in the evening after school as this has always been a part of his bedtime routine. So he showers twice a day. And do you know that, if I don't actually say "use soap" or "put shampoo in your hair," he'll go in there for 15, 20, or even 25 minutes, get out and say, "Oh, I forgot to wash." How do you go through the entire process of undressing and getting completely wet, how are you surrounded by soap-related products, and yet you still need to be reminded to physically wash?!
Fighting him about wearing shorts. This has been a yearly battle and I still can't figure it out. Around this time every year, as the temperature keeps dropping, I start harping after my son to retire his shorts around October or November and break out the pants, and we fight until the first snow. I don't know if he really isn't cold (how could you not be cold when it's below 0?) or likes this power battle thing, but it's mega-frustrating.
The collecting of garbage. Have you ever cleaned out your kid's backpack? I mean, really cleaned it out? In the deepest depths of pockets and tucked in the most obscure of places you'll find rocks, dead leaves, marbles, strange balls of paper, googly eyes, caps, cryptic messages on wrappers, and more. And if you ask your kid, they'll know where they found it and who gave it to them, and they'll have a freaky attachment to anything you want to throw out. Is it just my kid?
The rules. I used to know the "parenting" rules: let loose and have fun with your kid. But now that he's 8, there are many more rules: don't call him "bean" or "lovey" or "sweetheart," don't hold his hand, don't hug him in front of people, don't put the music in the car too loud, definitely don't dance, don't wave to him in public, don't say anything embarrassing or nag-ish while he's on video game chat with friends, etc. And he's 8. He's going to have to keep me in a straightjacket in the basement by the time he's a teenager.
What things does your kid do that perplexes you?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
