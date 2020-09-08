Supermom In Training: The virtual learning experience

This year we are taking part in virtual learning. We were able to jump through the provincial government's ridiculous hoops and obtain a medical exemption letter so he'd be taught at home remotely by teachers (and this mama wouldn't have to take on homeschooling solo... for those of you who are, you have my utmost respect!). It's a different pace, obviously, from "regular" in-school learning, but it still has its major benefits.
Kids can work at their own pace. Yes, they take part in online Zoom sessions with teachers and classmates, but we can find the best parts of the day for work and play that work for my son.
The learning process can be a bit more creative and outside-the-box. I'm looking forward to going on "field trips" to take learning outside our home. I think my son is a very observant learner, and this will work well for him.
We can pursue other interests. We all know how time-consuming the academic year is, but with online learning, my son will be able to try out other interests in-between his studies. We're already looking into guitar lessons and some form of martial arts, in addition to playing hockey.
However, there are downsides to learning at home. My biggest concern for my only child is socializing, so I've been filling our evenings and weekends with playdates and park meetups. I've also joined up with other virtual learning/homeschooling moms and we meet between their online sessions.
The schedule is harder to maintain at home because, well, there are couches and beds and drawers full of PJs just begging us to get comfy. But we keep the same hours as in school: dressed and ready by 9, no screentime from 9-3:30, outdoor time every day like recess, and early bedtime/wake-up.
I hope everyone is doing well during this start of school. It's definitely the strangest September I can recall... I wish you all health, safety, and a little peace of mind.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
