Supermom In Training: The ultimate contest for kids, big and small

MadeGood and Nintendo Switch have one key thing in common: they’re not only beloved by kids, but they’re also products that parents can feel good about. With the nutrition and fuel you want in MadeGood’s veggie-packed snacks, and with fun and active games available on the Nintendo Switch system, family time just got that much more exciting!
This back-to-school season, MadeGood will be fueling bodies and minds while Nintendo of Canada brings the family together with fun Nintendo Switch games to get everyone moving and thinking.
You can head over to madegoodfoods.ca and enter for a chance to win one of 15 Nintendo Switch prize packs including a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a game option of your choice and a year of MadeGood goodies.
All MadeGood products are:
• Made in a dedicated peanut and tree nut free facility
• Contains nutrients from vegetable extracts
• Certified Organic
• Non-GMO Project Verified
• Certified Gluten Free by GFCO
• Contains whole grains
• Certified Vegan
• Kosher Parve
The Nintendo Switch OLED system features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. It also has three modes in one: TV mode, tabletop mode, and handheld mode.
“We’re excited here at MadeGood to continue our journey of fueling families’ bodies and minds. Nintendo Switch offers a variety of games that complement this, so we’ve developed a great family-focused connection as kids head into back-to-school,” said Wade Crouch, Senior Director of Marketing, in a media release.
- Jennifer Cox
