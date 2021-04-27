Supermom In Training: The truth about being a virtual school parent

Two things... One: No, this isn't me in the above photo because I have a son, however her expression has been plastered on my face from 8:30-2pm every day since last March 16th.
And two: Our virtual school (with the Riverside School Board) has been so incredibly well-organized that I have nothing negative to say about the setup, admin or teachers. They are absolutely AMAZING!!! This is more of a rant from my side of things...
Did I want to homeschool my son if we didn't get a spot in the virtual school? No, I didn't want to, but back in September, had I needed to, I would have. That being said, virtual teachers can only do so much, and it still put a heavy load and responsibility on the virtual parents.
Each day, the bean is on with an actual teacher maybe three full hours a day. I get it: it's like that with in-person school when you take into account recess, lunch, library time, etc. But guess what? I'm recess, lunch, library, etc. "Independent work" should really be called "Go bug your mom and dad work". Yes, he'd do most of it solo, but then I'd review it or help him with the tricky parts.
I have four alarms that go off all day (and an extra one on Tuesday for piano lessons), plus I make two snacks and lunch every day.
If I want my kid to go outside for some fresh air and exercise, even on -20 days, I have to go with him. Throw a puppy into the mix, and my work-from-home schedule is basically fitting in snippets of 15-minute work sessions where I rush like a madwoman to catch up on emails and calls before the next school break.
I am never alone. Like, never.
Ever.
This has definitely been the longest year of my life. I know one day I'll look back and miss our lunches curled up with a blanket reading chapter books and eating munchie plates. But I am also counting down the days till the first day of school in September where I get my life back!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
