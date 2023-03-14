Supermom In Training: The things I need as a I get older

I was never a "brand" person. When it came to household items, beauty products, etc. I preferred trying something new than having any sort of loyalty to a specific brandname. But now that I've had time to weed through many various products, I find there are things I need as I get older.
I need a good all-purpose cleaner I love. It needs to work hard (so I don't have to) and I need it to smell good. That's why I ADORE anything from Mrs. Meyers. They are hardworking household cleaners, hand soap, and body care products that are made with cruelty-free formulas containing essential oils and natural ingredients. Not only are they effective but they smell absolutely incredible!
I need a good facial cleanser. Now that I'm in my 40s, I find my skin to be trickier than ever, with dry spots as well as oil spots. A good cleaner for morning and night is a must, and I really like the the Cleansing Balm from Motter. It's a 3-in-1 transformative cleansing balm that is formulated with 80% antioxidant-rich botanical butter and oils. It deeply nourishes skin and easily removes make-up when warmed into a cleansing oil, emulsifying into a hydrating cleansing milk when in contact with water. It's never drying and it doesn't strip your skin of its moisture.
I need a good moisturizer for my face. Enter The Ordinary's Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides. It's the second of six new formulations to launch under The O. Lab. This is a richer moisturizer than most in that it can be used by those with dry or dehydrated skin, or those looking for additional barrier support, which I need after months of cold, dry weather.
I need a good face serum. That includes the face serums from BKIND. They have different formulas depending on your needs, whether you want to soothe, illuminate, or refine your skin (I love the brightening face serum with dragon fruit extract and squalane). Their nail polish is also incredible and very durable - I hand-wash all my dishes, garden, craft, and play hard with my hands, and my nails look great for up to two whole weeks.
I need comfy indoor footwear. Because I work from home and have mostly hardwood floors, I'm always looking for a great, comfortable indoor shoe or pair of slippers. The Cushion Homey Snuggles from Reef live up to their name: it's the perfect combo of slipper and shoe. They have a cushiony footbed lined with cozy faux shearling that keep tootsies warm and comfy, and an easy on/off upper made of toasty, 100% recycled wool felt. They offer support and ultimate wear all day long.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
