Supermom In Training: That's a toddler for you...

I loved living "through" my toddler - all the exploring and the firsts. But it quickly struck me as a parent how often I would build things up, only to have it fall somewhat flatly.
Example: one Christmas my parents bought my bean drums. Like, real actual mini drums. They asked my husband and I first, and we were all for it. So on Christmas Eve "Santa" set up all the presents and put the drums right in the middle of the living room with a HUGE bow on them, and in the morning, the bean sleepily trudged into the living room. We all had our cameras going for his big entrance, we imagined he'd see the drums and dash over to bang frantically on the instrument like Animal from The Muppets. Er, no. Instead he walked IN CIRCLES AROUND the drum, overwhelmed by all the twinkly lights and umpteen gifts, barely noticing the noisemakers before him. After a good two minutes, he zoned in on them, and in a typical toddler lightbulb moment, he finally muttered, "Ohhhh, look: drums!"
That's a toddler for you.
We took a trip to Toronto and we brought the bean to the Ripley's Aquarium. What a FANTASTIC place! The coolest part by far is standing on the moving sidewalk through the shark tanks while HUGE shark, rays and sawfish swim beside and over you. But... we were on a moving sidewalk. So my toddler kept looking down and marveling at the fact that the sidewalk was moving, while I frantically screamed, "No no, bean, look up! UP! Look at all the sharks!"
That's a toddler for you.
I attended the Parent and Kid Expo at Place Bonaventure a few years ago, and I thought it would be fun for my toddler and I to go there by metro. It was fun, but for the trek back, mommy had to hold the stuffed owl that the bean promised he'd hang on to the whole time if he was allowed to bring it, along with jackets, water bottles, etc. Suddenly the novelty and fun of taking public transit became annoying and loooong as we trudged through the long hallways and walked the broken escalators. And, of course, my normally independent 3-year-old now wanted to be carried through half the underground tunnels. I was sweating profusely. And my bean asked, "How come you keep breathing like this - sssssiiiiggggghhhhhhh!"
That's a toddler for you.
A vacation where we spend lots of money staying in a hotel and bringing him here, there, and everywhere, and his favourite part of the trip: the pool.
That's a toddler for you.
He has four pairs of superhero underwear. I bring him three and tell him to choose. He wants that fourth pair.
Want to go to the library bean? "No, I okay." Five minutes before bed - complete meltdown because I didn't take him to the library.
One more minute. One more minute, mommy. One more minute pleeeeeease????
"I want my blue shirt." "This is your blue shirt." "No, the OTHER blue shirt." "Which one?" "The one with Buzz." "You wore that a year ago. We don't have it anymore." "NOOOOOOO!
That's a toddler for you.
For all of you who have toddlers: MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
