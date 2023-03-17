Supermom In Training: St. Patrick's Day activities for the whole family

This mommy loves any excuse to try out new crafts, and St. Patrick's Day is no exception. With lots of fun ideas for activities, food, and so much more, we've got the luck of the Irish on our side (even though we're not Irish!).
Make a leprechaun trap. Those sneaky little devils are on the hunt for a pot of a gold, so make a trap to catch him! Or, ask each family member to make their own trap and see how they compare.
Shamrock stamping. You can use three wine corks glued together, and marshmallows will also work.
End of the rainbow twirler. Colour a rainbow on both sides of a paper plate, then cut in a curly-cue fashion (see above). Attach a pot of gold to the end of it (made out of construction paper or cardstock), and hang in the corner of a room.
Rainbow pancakes. Make a basic batch of pancake batter and divide among various bowls, then colour each a different colour.
Make snack necklaces. Thread Fruit Loops onto a piece of yarn for a fun and wearable snack necklace.
Toilet paper roll leprechaun hats. Paint a toilet paper roll green and add a black band and buckle made out of construction paper. This will be the top of the hat. Then glue in the middle of a green circle to complete the hat.
Make packages of rainbow seeds. This is simply a bag of Skittles with a note of affection tied to it - perfect to wish friends and neighbours a Happy St. Patrick's Day!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
