Supermom In Training: Spring crafts we love

Spring has sprung, and our home is teeming with fun little crafts to welcome the warmer season. Here are a few spring crafts we love.
Birdfeeders. We want to encourage the birdies to come to our yard to fatten up for spring and summer, so we've been stringing cereal onto pipecleaners and hanging them in the trees. Sometimes we use Cheerios, and sometimes we like to give them "dessert" with Fruit Loops.
Muffin liner flowers. Cut flower shapes out of construction paper and glue a muffin liner in the middle. Hang around the house.
Umbrella craft. Use a paper plate and some Washi tape to create your own one-of-a-kind umbrella. Remember: April showers bring May flowers!
Coffee filter butterflies. I don't know what's more fun for the kids - colouring the coffee filters or spraying them with water and watching the colours blend!?
Homemade wind sock. With all that changing weather, you'll love having this little wind sock hanging by an open window.
A full-time work-from-home mom of a toddler, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.