Supermom In Training: Should I help parent my friend's kids? Um, probably not

Now that we're finally getting together a little more socially, I've been having one or two kids over for outdoor playdates. It's been almost a year since I have spent time with some of my son's friends. And, given they're all 8 years old, many of these playdates are drop-offs, leaving moms to play referee to kids other than their own.
Luckily, my son has a great group of friends, so I don't often encounter the challenge of parenting someone else's child. But I have been put in the position in the past, and it's a tricky one to maneuver.
Should I help parent my friend's kids?
If my son forgets a "please" or "thank you," I am definitely okay with someone else correcting him. And if my son is being mean or bossy, I'm okay with them schooling him a bit on being nice or fair (although I hope they don't have to more because I wouldn't want my child acting this way).
However, I let certain things slide with other people's kids because sometimes I just don't feel it's my "right" to parent another child.
What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever have to parent your friend's kids?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
