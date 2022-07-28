Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 29°C. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 18°C. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.