Supermom In Training: Self-care is the best thing I got from living in a pandemic

"Self-care" - it's one of those words I heard all the time but scoffed at, thinking "yeah right!"
But when the pandemic moved in and we found ourselves stuck at home a lot, I realized about a month in that I needed some "me time" or I was truly going to lose my mind and go bat-sh*t-crazy.
It started simply enough: weekly video calls with my closest friends where I'd paint my nails (because it seemed like it was the only time I stopped for an hour and had time to let my nails dry).
I started taking the time to have more baths rather than the frantic morning showers trying to get out the door. And then I started ordering copious amounts of bubble bath, Epsom salts, and face scrubs from Amazon. Bath time became ritualistic.
I finally got back into reading. I used to love getting engrossed in a great novel but, since becoming a mom, I either couldn't find the time to read or would nod off the second I cracked open a book. I love doing The Suburban virtual book club because it has introduced me to some amazing writers and titles, but it's also given me a real reason to keep up on reading. I started subscribing to more magazines too (which also make it to bath time).
And I no longer have mom-guilt when I tell my son to leave me alone for 15 minutes. I'll go into my home office (where I also have a cozy cot) and I'll just put on a podcast and a heating bag on my neck and just sit, uninterrupted, for a few minutes. It's like a power nap.
It's not always easy to find windows of free time as parents - I get it. But they are there. And we give so much to our kids, it's perfectly fine to ask your little ones to give mommy or daddy a few minutes to decompress. It's really been life-changing for me. I'm not so rush-rush all the time. I feel better after I take little snippets of time for myself. And I think this is one of the best things to have come out of this pandemic.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
