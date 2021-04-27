Supermom In Training: Pregnancy tips that you need to know

Anyone who knows me knows that I wasn't that thrilled being pregnant. No, it wasn't because I had a difficult pregnancy - in fact, it was quite the opposite: no morning sickness, no complications, easy, breezy... and never again!
I was stressed the entire nine months... I was worried about everything I ate, every time I took a bath (what if I cook the baby?!), the cleaners I used, EVERYTHING. When the baby moved, it was kinda cool, but it also freaked me out. I wanted control of my own body again.
And don't even get me started on the labour.
There's a young girl who's pregnant at my office, and it got me to thinking about pregnancy advice. So here are a few pregnancy tips that you need to know.
- Ignore everyone. Forget the books, ignore the woman in the grocery store who starts giving you unsolicited advice, and don't read stuff on the internet. We were all born with a gut instinct, and this really kicks in when we become parents. Listen to what your gut is telling you and ignore the rest.
- Sleep. Now. While you can. Lie on your couch in the silence that is your house (for now). Nap. Sleep in. Go to bed early. Because you will never sleep "guilt free" for the next, say, 10 years. (Seriously- what are you doing reading this?! Go lie down!)
- Get pedicures and massages. This time is all about you, so pamper yourself. Pedicures and massages can help with discomfort, circulation, swelling, and the like. Plus, it just feels good. And you deserve to feel good - after all, you're creating LIFE!
- Eat what you want. Eat and eat. Because you can. You're eating for two after all (haha... every obstetrician is rolling their eyes at me right now... but when else do you get to eat so freely? Go for it!).
- Don't wear your pre-pregnancy clothes - you'll end up stretching them all out, and you'll have nothing to wear post-pregnancy. Get maternity clothes. A few pieces will take you a long way. Or borrow some from friends.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
