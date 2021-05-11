Supermom In Training: Out of the mouths of babes... the funnier things my bean has said

Kids are funny... inquisitive... hilarious...
I love watching the little gears in my bean's head turning as he questions the world around him and makes random observations. Here's a few of the funnier things my bean has said:
"Where does Halloween go? Like, where is it right now?"
_____________________________
"Why do we have walls?"
_____________________________
Cameron: Ouch, I just hurt my la-la.
Me: What a la-la?
Cameron: It's French for penis
_____________________________
Cameron (while on the potty): Mommy, can you stop talking for one minute please? It will help my poop come faster.
_____________________________
Me (telling Cameron after he woke up about the plans for the weekend): Tomorrow we'll go to skating and meet Papa, and then we'll go and visit Jackie... and then...
Cameron: Um, I have to go pee. Can you pause? I push pause on you... I'll be right back...
_____________________________
"Mommy, I love you more than anything in the whole world. My heart is filled with love for you, but now that I said that, I lost a teeny tiny bit of love. So can I have a kiss to fill it up again?"
_____________________________
Cameron (eating a blue Popsicle): I don't like it. It's too spicy.
_____________________________
Cameron and I were painting outside on his easel and a spider crawled across the paper, so I gently swooshed him to get him on the grass and he fell into a ball into the green paint.
Cameron: Oh no, mommy, you killed him. God is not very happy with you right now.
Me: I was trying to put him on the grass...
(Suddenly, said spider springs to life!)
Cameron: He's alive! He's alive! You know what I think he did? I think he got scared when you touched him and he curled up in a ball to pretend he was dead cuz he thought we'd hurt him, but then he was like, 'Hey, I otay.' And then he walked away!
_____________________________
Cameron (as I'm saying goodnight about to close the door): Goodnight mommy. I'm gonna call you in a minute and then tell you a really looooong story.
Me: No, mommy isn't coming back in. Tell me now.
Cameron: I love you more than anything in the whole wide world. Aaaaand, I forget the rest.
_____________________________
Cameron: Daddy, are you a babe?
Mike: No, I'm handsome.
Cameron: Mommy, are you a babe?
Me: Yes.
Cameron: I knew that...
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
