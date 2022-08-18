Supermom In Training: Our summer canvas

We experiment with a lot of crafts in our household, especially the messy ones in summertime (the backyard becomes our craft room). So this year, instead of wasting smaller canvases and umpteen pieces of paper, we decided to keep adding to one bigger summer canvas.
Here are some of the crafts we've done on this year's summer canvas:
- Egg shell painting. OK, so this takes some planning, but I try and salvage some egg shells, which we clean, fill with paint, and seal with a small piece of tissue paper or tape. Then we thrown the eggs at the canvas and watch them crack, break, smash, splatter, and more.
- Water gun painting. We watered down some paint and then filled one of our water guns with the coloured water, then we shot it at our canvas. Just remember to empty the water pistol when you're done (or you'll have kids battling with paint-filled guns!).
- Bubble painting. Add some food colouring to standard bubbles and then get blowing. When the coloured bubbled hit the canvas and break, they leave the coolest little circular blobs!
- Pompom art. I put different coloured washable paints in a muffin tin and then armed the bean with different pompoms, which he soaked in paint and then threw at the canvas. The sound and effects were cool (SPLAT!).
- Blow art. Put a blob of paint on a canvas or piece of paper and then, using a straw, blow the paint. Watch how it moves and travels across the surface. Decorate your blobs afterwards to look like monsters, aliens, or anything you can imagine!
What will we do next on our summer canvas?!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.