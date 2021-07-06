Supermom In Training: Our master summer wish list

What's on our summer wish list? Oh, lots of things! I've kept a list going on my phone for the last few weeks, so when we're looking for something to do, or I hear the dreaded kid-words "I'm bored," I'm ready!
Visit the Botanical Gardens
Go to Chambly Fort
Day at Ile Saint Bernard
Beach day(s) at Cote Ste Catherine Beach
Voiles en Voiles
Rent paddle boats at Old Port
Visit Douglass Beach
Keep a summer journal. Write and draw in it, put keepsakes, put photos
Trace our family tree
Create a fundraiser
Open a store and sell something homemade
Build a bike ramp
Have a coloured water gun fight in white t-shirts
Play tennis
Game of mini golf
Geocaching
Scary movie night
Flashlight tag
Cook-off contest, much like a reality cooking show
Make-your-own drink bar with juices, fruits, fun straws, etc.
Make a music video
Invent a product, come up with a slogan and make a commercial
Paint rocks and hide them
Make an escape room
Eat in the pitch dark
Make homemade ice cream
PJ Day
Christmas in July
Family talent show with Zoom
Video games in the backyard with friends
Movie night in the backyard with friends
Swap day: Kids are the adults and the adults are the kids
Yes Day
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
