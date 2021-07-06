Supermom In Training: Our master summer wish list

What's on our summer wish list? Oh, lots of things! I've kept a list going on my phone for the last few weeks, so when we're looking for something to do, or I hear the dreaded kid-words "I'm bored," I'm ready!

Visit the Botanical Gardens 

Go to Chambly Fort

Day at Ile Saint Bernard

Beach day(s) at Cote Ste Catherine Beach

Voiles en Voiles

Rent paddle boats at Old Port 

Visit Douglass Beach 

Keep a summer journal. Write and draw in it, put keepsakes, put photos 

Trace our family tree

Create a fundraiser 

Open a store and sell something homemade

Build a bike ramp 

Have a coloured water gun fight in white t-shirts 

Play tennis 

Game of mini golf 

Geocaching 

Scary movie night 

Flashlight tag

Cook-off contest, much like a reality cooking show 

Make-your-own drink bar with juices, fruits, fun straws, etc.

Make a music video

Invent a product, come up with a slogan and make a commercial 

Paint rocks and hide them 

Make an escape room 

Eat in the pitch dark

Make homemade ice cream 

PJ Day

Christmas in July 

Family talent show with Zoom 

Video games in the backyard with friends 

Movie night in the backyard with friends 

Swap day: Kids are the adults and the adults are the kids

Yes Day

A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.