Supermom In Training: Our favourite ways to celebrate the last day of school

It's almost the last day of school... the last day of the weirdest school year, like, ever. For our household, it's the last day of virtual school, and I've never looked forward to a school year ending as much as I am this year! I always make a point of celebrating the last day in some kind of special way. A few years ago I proposed a popsicle party and got slammed on social media for suggesting such a thing (arguments included, why should we have to go to such lengths as a popsicle party to be considered super, what about the super-dads, etc.).
This year will be a bit different. I'll still put out our "Welcome Summer" sign on the front lawn - we live across the street from our school so we know we'll have lots of kids who will still see it.
I also make up a little "summer fun" gift bags with things from the dollar store: freezies, water balloons, sidewalk chalk, pool toys, etc. This year is no exception. I collect some books for summer reading as well (I ordered these through Scholastic this year as part of their virtual book fair, so a portion of the money went back to his school). I have loads of Land of Stories books, our latest favourite chapter series from Hachette Books.
For dinner we often do a "make your own something" night. This could include pizza, fondue, hot sub sandwiches, or quesadillas. We'll do a small bonfire in the backyard (you can use coals in a foil-lined terra cotta pot) and make s'mores for dessert.
I've compiled a list of fun summer activities too (which I'll be sharing soon!), as well as places we'd like to visit. We usually copy this onto our fridge with a wipe-off marker and check things off as we go.
Finally, we get a book club going where we mark how many books we read over the summer months. One year we added coloured circles to my bean's bedroom door to create "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and last year we kept track on a list in the kitchen. I always reveal our tracking system for reading at the start of summer.
Hope you all had a wonderful, safe, healthy school year!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
