Supermom In Training: Our favourite places to visit during March Break (or anytime!)

We like to keep busy over March Break and make memories, and it's so easy to do when you live in such a fantastic city! Montreal and beyond has some great places to check out that will make this March Break one for the history books.
There's...
Ecomuseum.
The Ecomuseum is home to some of Quebec's most beautiful wild animals in a natural and enchanting environment that is only 30 minutes from downtown Montreal. They have guided tours and the parking is free too. We loved spending time outside visiting owls, fox, wolves, coyotes, deer, and more. They also have indoor spaces for eating snacks or a meal, and their gift shop is wonderful.
Montreal Science Centre.
There's always something fun happening here. Whether your little ones explore the huge, interactive playroom, your older ones try their hand at building something in their special lab room, or you take in an IMAX movie as a family, there's something for everyone at this fantastic venue in Old Montreal.
Laval Rocket hockey game.
Now this is how family sports events should be: reasonably priced tickets and parking, inexpensive concession stands, family-friendly games in-between periods, and fast, professional hockey at its best. Every family should experience at Laval Rocket game.
Espace pour la vie. The best part about this east-end area is that there are numerous museums to check out, each offering its own activities. There's the Botanical Gardens, Biodome, the Insectarium, and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium.
- Jennifer Cox
