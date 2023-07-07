It's only been in the last few years that we've had the means for bigger travel btu Covid interrupted our plans, so last summer we took our son on his first plane trip to Nashville. And we got Covid. Half of our vacation was spent in quarantine in our friend's guest room. So when we made plans for a re-do this summer, we went all out. And it was the best vacation of my whole life.
First we flew into Nashville, Tennessee and stayed for two nights at the incredibly beautiful Gaylord Opryland Resort. With more than 2800 rooms and award-winning restaurants and bars, a waterslide park on premises called Soundwaves, and the most breathtaking surroundings you've ever seen, there was never a dull moment here! It's got to be experienced to be believed. Those two nights in our beautiful room overlooking the gardens and waterfalls were the absolute best way to start our vacation.
Next we drove down to Gulf Shores, Alabama to stay at the Caribe Condos on Orange Beach. We had stunning views of one of the many pools and their lazy river, not to mention the endless sand and surf of the Gulf Of Mexico. For five days we took the trolley to the beach and boogieboarded, sat by the pool and enjoyed lunch and drinks while our son tried out all the different slides and water features, we visited the arcade and treats from the canteen endless times, and we even rented a boat where we docked at several beached and watched all the pods of dolphins swim around us. We were even lucky enough to catch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels practicing from their base in Pensacola.
Then, it was back to Nashville for two more night with friends. We ate some of the best southern food I've ever had (smoked pulled turkey is my new obsession) and toured the beautiful suburb of Franklin, which has an amazing food scene and lots of interesting history.
The only negative thing I would say about our trip is that it was hot... down south the humidity is stifling and the sun is incredibly strong, so even with loads of sunscreen and reapplies, we all ended up with quite a bit of sun.
But it's worth it. Nashville and the Gulf Shores gave us the ideal vacation of beach and city, with tons of family-friendly activities and delicious fare. If you're looking for a great family vacation destination, this is it!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.