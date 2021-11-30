Supermom In Training: Our family is working with Elves Filling Shelves and we had some amazing help too!

Through work last month I discovered an amazing family who started the non-profit Elves Filling Shelves, where they basically team-up "giving families" and "needy families" so that everyone gets to have a magical Christmas. Our family took on another family, one with a single mother and a 9-year-old boy who needed winter gear, cleaning products, and non-perishable food as well as wanted a few clothing items and books. Elves Filling Shelves has committed to helping more than 50 local families and they need our help in terms of donations and gifts.
I don't often mix my personal life with my professional one, but this seemed an important cause to break the rules for. So, I reached out to some amazing PR firms who had generous clients that also made donations to this charity. I'd like to personally thank:
Barilla pasta donated cases of pasta to all of the families in need, providing them with a surplus of delicious, healthy paste to share with their friends and family over the holidays.
TJX Canada (WINNERS, HomeSense, Marshalls) donated $1000 in gift cards so that families could go and choose from their incredible collections of clothing items, footwear, housewares, toys, and more. Several families requested linens, for example, and these generous gift cards will make it possible.
The Suburban Newspaper volunteered their offices to be a drop-off locale and storage area for Elves Filling Shelves. Staff members are also contributing to the cause by donating their time as well as providing gifts and other essentials.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
