Supermom In Training: Online learning doesn't work for all, but is amazing for some

The countdown is on.... EIGHT MORE DAYS OF SCHOOL! I have never looked so forward to the end of the school year as much as I am this year. Don't get me wrong: I think my son's teacher did an AMAZING job going to virtual learning - it's gotta be super tough on the teachers to adjust their teaching styles and curriculums to suit online classes, especially with 6-year-olds. But balancing my day-to-day life - working, cleaning, cooking, etc. - with Zoom meetings and schoolwork has been no easy feat on us parents either.
One thing I've noticed is how differently not only my kid but other kids are when doing online learning. For example, I don't think my son is the most vocal kid in his class, especially since he's in French immersion and he's still navigating his way through learning a second language. But when he's in my home office on a Zoom session, he's telling long-winded stories, he's constantly participating and wanting to be called on, and he's really outgoing. I think he feels a lot more comfortable at home to speak up during class - after all, it's way less daunting to speak in front of a crowd when they're on a screen.
However, I feel for the kids who are restless and hyperactive. Learning by way of a screen isn't beneficial for them - the lack of interaction and in-person attention makes it extremely hard for these kids to focus.
Truthfully, after the ping-pong game of schools closing, then reopening, then closing again, and then completely moving to online and homeschooling, I was annoyed. I thought: just forget about the school year already. Throw in the towel. Let's call it a day and resume in the fall. I'm glad the bean got in the extra learning and French time for sure. But it seemed like a lot of trouble and rearranging to make online school possible. I couldn't really understand why they were going to such lengths for five lousy weeks of school when they'd already missed two months. However, I heard through the grapevine that this was all a test run to work out any glitches now, because the fall school year will likely include some form of virtual learning.
In any case, I'm not going to worry about the next academic year. Let's all just get through these last few days and get our summers started!
Now, what are we doing to do all summer.........
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
