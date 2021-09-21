Supermom In Training: My strangest parenting habit

I realized the other day I still use my baby monitor. My son is 8. That's weird, right?
My son has always been really good about staying in his bed. From the time we transitioned him from a crib to a big-boy bed, he never got out of bed voluntarily. Instead, he'd call to us through the monitor ("Mommy!!!! I up!") and we'd tell him he could get out of bed. This went on for years. He has still never woken us up in the middle of the night by coming into our room.
Without even realizing it, we continue to use the monitor. It's an audio-only monitor too, an almost old-fashioned one that has to be charged - it's not even a video monitor!
There's just something comforting about hearing his calm, slumbered snore in the next room. If we're relaxing on the back porch I like having the monitor so I can hear what's going on in his room. But I would guess that most parents of 8-year-olds are not using baby monitors.
What is your strangest parenting habit?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
