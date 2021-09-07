Supermom In Training: My kid is getting picked on... on day two of school

We got through the first full day of school, and on day two, my little guy came running out at the end of the day and gave me a big hug.
"How was it?" I asked him.
"Great!" he said happily. We started the walk home. "But a boy hit me today."
My heart dropped. It was only day 2. A little boy had used his two fingers to push his forehead! He wasn't particularly upset about it, but he said it made his heart sad that he did it. And then he said that the kid also hit his friend.
He had told his teacher and she'd reprimanded the child, so I told my bean to avoid the kid and hang out with the other children he did like. But, when I picked him up on day 3, he said the same thing: "I had a great day today but that kid hit me again."
And so came everyone's input...
"Talk to the teacher." "Talk to the kids' parents." "Defend yourself and hit the kid back." "Enrol him in karate."
I went the "congenial" route and emailed the teacher, who was great and immediately responded. She was very proactive about it, and told me to stop apologizing for emailing her about the situation. She said she was aware and handling it.
So, parents, what do you do? If this was a random one-off occurrence I'd chalk it up to "kids will be kids" and let them work it out. But this was too soon, too regular, and my bean has been enjoying school so much that I didn't want this to damper things.
I know the right thing was to go to the teacher. But if it continues... then what? There comes a point where kids should also stick up for themselves (not necessarily violently or physically, but in some way), and my only child hasn't dealt with sibling battles so he's not used to having to defend himself. And I'd love to speak with the kids' parents, but that could go either way, right? They could be receptive to discussing it, or completely insulted ad defensive.
How do you deal with this, especially when you have a little one?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
