Want to really spoil the kiddos this Halloween? Integrate some festive, fun, and spooky snacks and meals into your holiday plans. I've done a lot of different things these past eight years - here are my best Halloween food creations.
Breakfast: Food colouring can turn pancakes into a monster mash of creations, especially when you add candy eyes. Hollow out an orange as a festive fruit holder and carve or draw a face. Make a blood-red smoothie.
Or, buy refrigerated cinnamon rolls and colour the go-with frosting orange to transform your rolls into jack-o-lanterns.
School lunch: Pack mummified fruit or juice boxes (just wrap the in medical gauze). Draw on fruit with a disposable peel or on clear sandwich bags to make funny faces. Slip in a plastic spider or bat.
Munchie plate: It can be hard to get the kids settled at the table for a sit-down meal, so make your life easier by creating a grazing board. Hard boil eggs, crack the shell slightly, soak in water and food colouring for five minutes, and peel the eggs to reveal coloured veins. Use cookies cutters to cut out whimsical pita chips, cold cuts, and cheeses. Make spiders out of black olives. Add orange coloured items like peppers, carrots, or cantaloupe.
Soup: Soup is filling and warms the belly. Serve it in a small cleaned out pumpkin.
Appetizers: Finger foods are always a hit! From hot bean dip with pita chip tombstones to miniature pizzas with spiderwebs of cheese, or even hot dogs wrapped in strips of dough to resemble mummies, there's lots you can put out.
Dinner: I love black pasta (it gets its unique colour usually from squid ink) on Halloween. I've also made stuffed orange peppers (with pumpkin faces carved into them) and monster foot meatloaf (see photo) and ghostly potatoes.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
