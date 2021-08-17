Supermom In Training: My back to school tricks

I can't believe school is right around the corner. Mind you, we still have a few weeks left to get through those crazy-long supply lists and start stockpiling our pantries and fridges with school lunch items and snacks, but it can never hurt to have some tricks from a mom who not only scours parenting boards for hacks but Pinterest too. Here are a few of my back to school tricks.
Start early. If you haven't started your school supply shopping, now is the time. You'll need the extra days to track down that illusive "fish notebook," and you don't want to be turning Walmart upside-down the day before school starts. Plus you'll give yourself time to take advantage of all the sales that will inevitably happen from now until school time.
Shop online and in-person. Get what you can online now (you can still receive everything on time if you place your order today) and then fill in the holes with in-person shopping.
Buy ready-made labels. Yes, they cost a bit of money, but it's a worthwhile investment when every single individual school supply down to pencils and markers have to be labeled (and even more so if you have multiple children).
Cook ahead. I already have a list of things I want to prepare now and then freeze for quick dinners and easy lunches and snacks. For example, I always make a huge pot of meat sauce that I freeze in ziplock bags, as well as chilli or soups and stews. My bean has also requested banana bread, bacon and cheddar muffins, and chocolate chip muffins. Lunch meat and cooked breakfast meats (bacon, ham, sauasage) also freezes beautifully.
Meal plan. I promise: if you take the time to do a bit of weekly meal planning every Sunday, your week will be much more streamlined. You can buy a simple dry-erase board and hang it in your kitchen for weekly meal menus so there's no guesswork once the busy week is underway. Heck- you can even use your fridge door as a makeshift dry-erase board and write right on it!
Get organized now. Where will backpacks and lunch bags get stored after school? Get those designated hooks up now. Is the Tupperware cupboard a mess? Now is the time to get that in tiptop shape and take an inventory of what you have and what you need.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
