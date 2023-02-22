Supermom In Training: Mom bullies

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.