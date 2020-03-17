Supermom In Training: It takes a village

When they told you it takes a village to raise a child, they weren't entirely right. You can raise a child without the village backing you. But when you've got the strength of the village on your side, you can raise a really awesome well-rounded kid!
I have a village. I have amazing grandparents who give my son so much love and attention and comfort. I have wonderful aunts and uncles who spoil him in every which way. I have incredible friends who love my kid as much as their own, and who are my sounding board when I'm on the edge of a ledge. I have a church full of parishioners who have always embraced my son and made him feel like he belongs. I have the greatest school, with such passionate teachers and volunteers, who make his school experience one that has been inclusive and positive and very educational on so many levels. And speaking of the volunteers, I've been lucky enough to have befriended many of these lovely ladies, who look out for my son as well as me, who offer advice and help, and devote so much of their own time to making my son's school days exciting and fun. I have this awesome community, where we all look out for each other, where we feel safe and where we have made true friends. And, even though I freelance, I have a network of colleagues and clients whom are understanding when it comes to motherly duties - some are parents, and we spend the first half of meetings or interviews catching up on one another's families. They provide me with comradery and grown-up conversation and sanity.
Because of them, all of them, I can be a better mom. These different people have shaped my bean into the smart, inquisitive, compassionate kid he is today, and provided me with the friendship I've needed in times of being frustrated, exhausted and scared, because, as a parent, these moments happen a lot.
I love my village. And I am forever grateful for my villagers.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
