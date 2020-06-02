Supermom In Training: I went to a store for the first time since March 13th... here's what I bought

Yes, you read that right... when schools closed on Friday, March 13th, I did one big grocery store order, and I had not stepped foot in a public place since. My husband is still working and he offered to then also be in charge of errands and groceries. So I happily compiled (truth be told, I used to hate grocery shopping... and I'd do anything to happily walk around with a shopping cart full of food right now). But as summer rolled in, I didn't have my usual stockpile of supplies (i.e., water balloons, bubbles, chalk, outdoor toys, etc.), and I began to feel panicky about the long months to come. I needed to be prepared. And I needed to get out of my house... now.
Last week when my local dollar store opened, I went. Toting my mask and a list as long as my arm (and anyone who knows me, I'm almost six feet tall so that's a looooong arm), I ventured out into a world that, quite honestly, scared and intimidated me a bit. But once I was cruising the aisles, I got the hang of it, sweating under my mask and all. I loaded up on stuff to keep my bean busy as well as treats for the family. When I got home, it all got hidden so I could pull things out in drips and drabs to make it last.
Here's what I bought:
- 2 giant containers of water balloons. Make sure they come with the hose nozzle to fill them.
- A kite
- A large foam glider
- Soaker balls (sponge-filled balls)
- Water guns, little and big
- 3 inflatable pool toys
- Crocs and flip-flops for the family (just to bum around the backyard in)
- Sidewalk chalk, and more sidewalk chalk
- White school glue (to make slime with this summer)
- Fun juice boxes (that we can also turn into homemade popsicles)
- Mentos, denture cleaning tabs, vinegar, and baking soda for science experiments
- Shaving cream (for shaving cream Twister and shaving cream balloons, of course)
- Paper plates, paper popcorn cups, and reusable straws, all for summer eating
- Sparklers
- Glowsticks, glow wands, glow bracelets, etc.
- New water bottles (they're actually mini jugs with an opening big enough to fit ice)
Be safe everyone!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
