Supermom In Training: How I'm preparing for the "second wave"

It's happening... as we move into a "red zone," it looks like a second wave of COVID is upon us.
When things suddenly shut down last March, everything was new to us. As weeks became months, we began to adjust to this "new normal." And now, facing this second wave, knowing what we're getting into this time, and having to cope with locking down as the weather starts to get crappy, it all seems very daunting. And frustrating.
Ugh.
But I learned things from wave 1, and I need to carry those lessons forward in the coming weeks.
1- It's okay to have "nothing days." With winter and the crummy weather, there will be lots of "nothing days." Instead of feeling like they're wasted time, chalk it up to this: we fill our days with so much in a lifetime that it may be just what we need. A pause. Look at the BIG picture: even if this went on for a few more months, in the grander scheme of things, and over the course of your lifetime, this is just a blip. Embrace it. Snuggle in blankets. Watch movies. Play board or video games.
2- I'm stocking up on books and magazines. I recently renewed my subscriptions to two magazines and got my husband and son a third. I'm subscribing to newspapers again. I've joined a virtual book club. Reading can be a great family pastime that can actually pass the time.
3- Cooking and baking. You know all those Pinterest recipes you keep saving? Now is your time to try a few of them... even those really tricky ones with more than four steps in the instructions.
4- Keeping fun to-do lists. I constantly have lists going, and with this pandemic, I've been keeping a list of fun, easy activities. So, on those boring long days, I can refer to the list and be inspired. It has everything from "collect leaves for a leaf rub craft" to movie titles and so much more.
5- At-home projects. I'd been neglecting my kitchen cupboards, and during the first wave, I got my kitchen in tiptop shape. But there's always something that can be done around the house: painting or reorganizing or home repairs...
6- Gardening. This summer my backyard gardens kept us all busy, but I'm going to try and see what I can do indoors this winter. Herbs, succulents, vertical plant installations, miniature fruit trees: I want to try em all.
If you go into wave 2 with an open mind and some fresh, fun ideas, it'll be a lot more tolerable.
Stay safe everyone.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
