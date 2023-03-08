Supermom In Training: Honouring moms of all kinds on International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day, and I need to give a shoutout to the moms: the single moms, foster moms, grand-moms, auntie-moms, and mom friends. The booboo kissers, the birthday present shoppers, the to-do list makers, the keepers of the Cheerios, the Pinterest moms, the barely-getting-by moms, the young moms, and the silver fox moms.
We do it all. And I mean all.
We endure so much, and it begins with carrying our babies. We work. We maintain friendships, relationships, and playdates (as best as we can- miss you my dear friends!). We keep the household running. We clean. We organize. We cook. We errand-run.
I was doing some research ahead of writing this post and we need to put more time and effort into self-care, mamas! According to a study, nearly half of Canadian moms reached "breaking point" during Covid, and in another report, more than half of working mothers feel stressed while 47 per cent felt anxious and 43 per cent felt depressed. On this International Women's Day, let's support one another. Check in with your mom friends. Organize that much-needed girls night (a potlock will do!). Send flowers or a pizza for dinner tonight to a fellow tired mom. Give a compliment or a smile to a mom at school drop-off. Mark the occasion with support of any kind.
Because moms: we ROCK!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
