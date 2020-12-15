This year, because all of our kids get so many gifts around the holidays, me and my friends made a "no purchased presents" rule this year. But that didn't exclude homemade gifts. So off I went...
For my ladies, I made them a homemade body scrub (with coconut oil, sugar and peppermint extract), and for the two babies in my life, they got homemade applesauce baby food (it certainly brought me back to my baby food-making days with my own bean).
And for the kiddos, they got individual bags with homemade craft supplies. First up: my homemade Playdoh. My toddler and I have tried tons of Playdoh recipes, and this one was our favourite. I whipped up two batches and tinted them red and blue, then packed them up in individual Tupperware containers.
Next, we made tree crayons from our old crayons - we just bought a silicone mold at the dollar store, filled them with broken pieces of old crayons, and melted them in the oven at 230 degrees for 15 minutes. Once they're melted, you can (CAREFULLY!) swirl the colours with a toothpick for a cool tie-dye effect.
Then my son and I used our cool Crayola marker maker to make each child a custom marker colour. We named their colours and even gave the markers labels.
Finally, we added a few baked clay ornaments (made with this recipe) and popsicle stick shapes to decorate, and a pack of construction paper, and there you have it: personalized craft supplies to use all winter long.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
