One of the best things about having a little one is making holiday crafts with them to give to grandparents, teachers, etc. The bean and I have quite a few faves. Here are our holiday crafts we love:
Mini gingerbread houses. Just make little houses out of graham cracker squares and decorate with everything you can think of: sprinkles, candy canes, cookies, cereal, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips - the choices are endless!
Paper snowflakes. Likely a simple craft you did as a child, the bean's favourite part is unfolding them to see what shapes we made. We hung them with fishing line from our ceiling.
Popsicle stick trees. You can make the blank trees ahead of time and then give your kids a variety of things to decorate them: markers, glitter glue, pompomps, stickers, paint, etc.
Salt dough ornaments. Half the fun is playing with the dough and cutting out the shapes, and other half is prettying them up. My favourite recipe for salt dough is:
1 c. cornstarch
2 c. baking soda
1 1/2 c. water
Bake on a low heat, turning a few times, until dried out.
Toilet paper roll snowmen are fun. The bean turned his into a one-eyed monster snowman.
Christmas light fingerprints. Just have your child put differently-coloured fingerprints all over a page, and then "connect them" with the thin line of a marker to make the wire.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.