Yep, at my house, we like to have fun with food. Playing with food can be a great way to introduce new things (like our snacks on a stick), and it can also be a way to indulge a little too (hence the cookies).
Here are some of our favourite ways we've played with food this summer:
Snack necklaces. Find as many foods that you can that have holes in them, provide each child with a string, and let them make their own snack necklaces. It will keep them busy while they create them, and keep them quiet afterwards while they munch!
Oreo-stuffed chocolate chip cookies. Yep, they are as decadent as they sound, and at a party, they're a real crowd-pleaser. Warning: May induce a sugar coma.
Snacks or lunch on a stick. I made these for my son for a picnic lunch in the park, and now he practically wants everything on a stick. I also like layering snacks in differently-sized clear bags.
Butterfly feeding. We have lots of those pretty little white butterflies (which could very well be moths) in our gardens in the front and backyards, and when we put something sweet out on a plate, like slices of orange and banana, they loved stopping by for a treat. (Warning: Don't leave it out too long or you'll start to attract wasps and ants.)
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
