Supermom In Training: Fostering a love... for anything!

We want our kids to have every opportunity available to them, and for my husband and I, it started from the get-go with our son. Any time he showed a remote interest in something, we encouraged it. When he was 2 years old we gave grandparents the go-ahead to buy him a real drum set. He got a guitar at 3 years old after reveling at his grandfather's playing chops. And now 7, he got a keyboard for Christmas and has been taking piano lessons for the last month. He has skates and head-to-toe equipment after he started loving hockey with his Papa and dad, and I even got my husband and bean tickets to their first Habs game when he was very little (my then-2-year-old lasted till after the second period, which we thought was pretty good for a little guy his age).
I tried a lot of different activities and pastimes when I was younger, and I thank my parents immensely for this. It helped me discover slews of passions I never would have known that I had. Growing up in Florida I fell in love with ocean life and snorkeling, so my dad took me on regular snorkeling trips. I took piano lessons, tap and jazz, diving, and gymnastics. I was an avid member of my drama club, so dad regularly bought tickets to Broadway shows for us to check out (even though he hated musicals). I loved writing (obviously), and my mom got me an electric typewriter (after I'd worn out her old standard machine), and there was never a shortage of journals, pads and printer ink for my latest world-renowned novels (thanks mom).
I'm so lucky that I was able to take that passion for writing and actually make a living doing it, from home, no less, affording me more time with my bean. And my one wish in life is for my son to find that certain something that makes him "tick"... and hopefully it's something that could become his career. So, in the meantime, I'll foster his love for anything, whether it's circus school or skateboarding or drawing or absolutely anything. Because, as a parent, I think that's our biggest responsibility: helping our child discover who they really are.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.