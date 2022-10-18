Our family has always loved Toronto. It’s one of our favourite cities to visit in Canada. And part of the reason we love it is because there’s so much to do there.
Wondering where to stay? For a great all-inclusive central location, it’s at the Ritz Carleton and be sure to have access to their Club Lounge. Not only are they just steps away from major attractions like the CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, and the Hockey Hall of Fame, but they’re also close to Union Station for those travelling from out of town. The Ritz houses two restaurants (TOCA and EPOCH), and their Lounge offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts plus an open bar and more, making it super easy to enjoy your time without fretting about snacks and meals. There’s a pool, gym and spa, and they even offer different activities for children such as cooking classes (my son took an ice cream making class with their world-class chefs and absolutely loved it). Their staff is super accommodating and professional. You could spend your entire day on-site or venture less than a block in any direction and see some of the best of what Toronto has to offer. For parents, this is a true vacation where you can actually relax and unwind!
We've also checked out a lot of the attractions Toronto is known for. This time we visited Yorkdale Shopping Centre where my son and I (Friends' superfans) got to check out the Friends Experience. We sat in front of the intro fountain, we visited their apartments, we went to Central Perk, and we even got to sing a rendition of "Smelly Cat." You have to reserve ahead of time, meaning there aren't too many crowds, and staff is on-hand in each room or set to take all those candid photos. I mean, could the Friends Experience BE any more fun?!
We were also lucky enough to tour Casa Loma, a first for us and it was definitely worth checking out! It's an incredible castle in the heart of the city, and visitors can tour all of the rooms as well as the sprawling gardens and the rooftop areas that offer spectacular views of the city skyline. Luckily., it's close to Halloween so they also had spooky decorations and special effects set up in the tunnels, stable, and other cool and creepy areas of the building. This estate is steeped in history, and it's a definite must-see.
As always, we loved every moment we spent in Toronto! It always has something for everyone and is a fantastic family destination. And we can't wait to go back.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
