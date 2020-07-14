Supermom In Training: Despite the pandemic, YOU are in control of your family's safety

I recently heard a mommy-friend say she doesn't want to go anywhere with her kids where she's not in control of her environment.
We've been busy since summer break started exploring outdoor areas: national and provincial parks, beaches, etc. After posting photos of each adventure, I was inundated with messages from other parents asking about the safety of each place, if social distancing was possible, and more.
Guys: YOU are in control of your family's safety. Despite the rules (or lack thereof) of certain places, you still decide how to keep your family safe. I recently did a video blog about this for MList - if you go somewhere and you are not comfortable, then you just leave. It's that simple. But you'd be surprised by how easy it is to social distance at outdoor spots.
Now, do I see crowds? Yes. People convening and not social distancing? Yes. People not wearing masks? Yes (these might be becoming mandatory indoors but there are no rules for outside). I just stay away from those situations.
As a parent, there are still a lot of unknowns with this virus. We'd probably fall into the category of "really careful" still. But I've come to realize something with all our adventuring: I'm not going to let fear rule the happiness of my family. I can be vigilant and really careful, but I'm also still going to go places this summer with my husband and son and make memories. I'm not going to let the pandemic ruin summer 2020.
I'm just always prepared: if we go anywhere I research it very well. We travel prepared with wipes, masks, hand sanitizer, our own containers (if we get any food), etc. We talk as a family a lot about our own personal safety rules. And we practice them.
So far, it hasn't held us back. We've gone to every destination we've planned, kept plenty of distance, and still had a fantastic time.
Although we want to stay safe from COVID19, we also have our mental health to consider...
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with Suburban readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
