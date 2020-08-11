Supermom In Training: Cool art projects with canvases

One of my favourite things to do when I was a kid was to paint on a canvas. There was something about an actual canvas that was different from ordinary paper - it felt "official," and I'd take much more time creating my works of art knowing I was doing them on such a valued commodity.
Today, I buy canvases of all sizes at the dollar store. The small, square ones are great for certain projects and backdrops, while the larger ones are better suited to bigger, messier projects. Here are cool art projects with canvases that I've done with the bean.
Tape painting. Create artsy geometric shapes or words (even initials) out of painters tape across a canvas. Then let your child fill in the open spaces. When you peel the tape away, you'll have a very modish painting. And the best part is: this is easy with really little kids because no one has to stay within the lines.
Squirt gun painting. Water down some paint and load up the water guns. Then shoot them at the canvas.
Splatter painting. Lay a tarp out on the grass and place the canvas in the middle. Then, using paintbrushes, fling paint onto and across the canvas.
Egg splatter painting. This one takes some prep, I'll admit, but your kids will absolutely love this project, making it totally worth the effort. For a few days whenever you need to crack open an egg, try and do so at the very top to create the smallest opening in the shell as possible. Rinse the empty egg shells out and let them dry. Then, once you have about a dozen, fill them with different colours of paint and glitter, seal them by gluing a small tissue paper square over the hole, and then throw them against a canvas. You'll get a few throws out of each egg to completely deplete them of the contents. It takes some planning, and it's messy, but it's the best!
Melted crayons. Hot glue gun a line of crayons across the top of a canvas. Then, using a blow dryer, heat the row from the top aiming downward and you'll see the melted crayon starts to drip down the canvas. You can manipulate the little rivers of melted crayon by then pointing the hair dryer in different directions.
Print painting. There are lots of things you can use in lieu of paintbrushes on your canvas: paint with toothbrushes or sponges, roll cars through paint and then across the canvas, make animal tracks, or use Q-tips for "point" painting. And finally, nothing is more creative than our own two hands and feet - finger painting is a great outdoor activity on a canvas. Or, make your child sit on a chair and try and hold a paintbrush with their toes for a unique take on art!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
