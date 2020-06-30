Supermom In Training: Celebrating Canada Day even with social distancing

Happy Canada Day everyone! Usually, our Canada Day is all about barbecues with friends, taking in the fireworks, and doing a lot of socializing. With this year's "circumstances," we're doing things a little differently this year.
For the food: it's all about celebrating homegrown deliciousness. Our Canada Day menu will include poutine, smoked meat, a cheese board with pate, ketchup chips, and maybe a Joe Louis, sugar tarts or Nanaimo bars for dessert. In the past we've also dabbled in some Canadian pride baking: chocolate chip cookies with red and white maple leaf sprinkles or, with Quebec strawberries in season, you could fashion a pretty Canadian flag on a strawberry shortcake.
For the entertainment: There are lots of ways to keep yourselves busy Canadian-style. Since we're the land of hockey, basketball and lacrosse, you could get an outside game going with the family. Watch a great Canadian flick (Bon Cop, Bad Cop, Canadian Bacon and Goon are all classics). Do some face painting and wear a red maple leaf with pride. Have a dance party featuring only home-made tunes (time for some Bryan Adams, Drake, Celine, Sam Roberts, Shania, or whatever your taste is) - have a dance contest too!
Decorate the outside of your house. Put up streamers, hang a banner or sign, and display lots of flags. If you don't have any on-hand, you can make some! Red and white balloons are great too.
For evening festivities, we may not have the usual city-run fireworks, but that doesn't mean you have to completely forgo the sparkle of Canada Day. Stock up on glowsticks, which you can get as just light-up sticks or in variety packs where you can make crowns and necklaces, etc. Sparklers are safe and super fun, as are flashlights. Or, do some fun fireworks crafts like this one or this one.
Don't forgo celebrating Canada's 153rd birthday because of social distancing. You can still have a wonderful national holiday and stay safe too. Oh Canada!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
