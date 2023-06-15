Supermom In Training: Camp essentials

It's that time of year again where we start preparing our kids for summer camp! So what are some camp essentials that you'll need? Well, they're right here:
A journal. You want your child to be able to capture and remember everything that happened in the summer of 2017. So get them a great journal that will encourage them to record every fun detail. You can find some great options through Chronicle Books.
Stationery. If your child or teen is off to sleepaway camp, and you want them to feel connected to you, pack some stationery for them. I especially love these "Letters To My Mom" sets (they also have Letters To My Dad and Letters To My Future Self).
Water bottles. S'well carries a huge selection of water bottles in every colour and pattern you can imagine.
You don't want you child to lose any of their things while at camp, so you want to label everything, from clothes and hats to shoes and more. Loveable Labels carry a great assortment of personalized labels.
Find an assortment of backpacks, lunch bags, laundry bags and more at Camp Connection General Store, where you'll also discover outdoor gear, footwear and so much more.
Jack & Jill has so many fun products that are perfect for your little camper. Find a wide range of bags, toiletries, clothing, and more! It's your one-stop shop for everything camp-related!
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
