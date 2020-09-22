Supermom In Training: As the numbers climb, I adjust our lifestyles... again

I've found throughout this pandemic, it's easier to just take things one day at a time. Things changed so quickly at the onset of this thing that I had to think this way instead of going nuts... I'm a very planned-out, organized person, so flying by the seat of my pants was no easy feat. But I've learned to do just that... and I think it might be one of the best things to come out of this whole thing. When life gets back to "normal," I'll definitely be less structured. But I digress...
We're back to a code orange, with restrictions on socializing getting tighter. That means it was time for us to do a quick re-revaluation of how we're handling things at home. We all should. Because obviously, what we've been doing isn't working. Cases are on the rise, once again. So, we've got to do the little things: a little bit less socializing on weekends, starting to plan a more virtual Thanksgiving, and trying to limit our errands to more of the "musts" instead of the "niceties."
Last week the bean got the sniffles and had a scratchy throat. My anxiety went through the roof (whereas, any other time in the fall, I'd just chalk it up to regular cold season). He's still a bit stuffed. But it goes to show you: if we're homeschooling our son, if we're following all the rules and he could still pick up a cold, then things are very easily transmitted.
Guys- I want to get THROUGH this... come out on the OTHER side. So, please, for the sake of all of us, limit your socializing and go about it smartly, keep washing those hands, and keep following the rules.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.