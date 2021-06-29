Supermom In Training: A lifetime of migraines - these are all the remedies I've tried

This photo isn't me, but it looks like me a few days a month. I've suffered from migraines since I was a teenager, and over the years, people have doled out all kinds of advice, most of which hasn't worked but some of which has.
These are all the remedies I've tried.
Combining pain relievers. I've tried just Advil, just Tylenol, just aspirin, Tylenol with Advil... truth be told, ibuprofen is the only thing that works.
Some take their pain meds with a strong coffee or Coke so the caffeine will kickstart their relief.
Dehydration is a big cause of headaches, so chugging water or Gatorade can help. Some headache-sufferers swear by red Gatorade.
You can rub a lime on your temples. Or put potato peels on your forehead. Or so my aunties say. I've tried both. Neither did anything but make me tasty.
Massage the soft flesh between your thumb and fingers. There's a pressure point there that can help relieve headache pain.
Soak your feet in warm water. Or plunge your hands into ice water and open and close your hands to make fists. Both are supposed to improve circulation.
A heating pad on the back of my neck and shoulders sometimes helps to release some pressure and pain.
White noise can help you focus on something other than your pain. Whether it is actual white noise or just noise from the shower, for example, anything that is quiet and consistent can help calm the pounding in your head.
I would LOVE to know: What are your go-to migraine remedies?
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
