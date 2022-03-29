Supermom In Training: 9 years went by too quickly

I remember when I was pregnant everyone would tell me, "Soak it all in! It goes by so quickly." But when my son was 1, 2, and even 3, I felt, at that time, that those were the LONGEST years of my life. I thought I'd be cutting up food into teeny tiny pieces and saying "be careful" for the rest of my life!
But when he started school full-time at 4 years old, that's when life picked up pace... and fast! Days started blending together, seasons flew by, and we were singing "Happy Birthday" what felt like every few months.
Today, my son turns 9. NINE! Last year of single digits. I literally don't know how I went from having a bean to having a "Cam," how I went from "mommy" to "mom," how diapers became little teeny briefs that then became boxers, how we went from tear-free baby wash to body wash for men... it's all flying by.
I'll admit it: I miss the little-person stage where I was cool and fun (and not the embarrassment I am now!). I miss the tiny pieces of food and being a helicopter mom at the park and calming big fears and kissing little boo-boos.
But 9 is cool too. We have an actual person now. Life is definitely easier and less messy. We have someone cool to hang out with. He's super funny and mature, and really understands things like sarcasm (which can be a good or a bad thing!).
And most of all: I love him more and more with each passing year.
Happy birthday bud! You'll always be that little bean that grew inside my tummy. And you'll also always be my absolute favourite person.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.