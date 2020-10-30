For kids, the true essence of Halloween isn't really about the pumpkins and the spookiness of it all - it's about the sugar!! Undoubtedly, your kids are going to have their fair share of treats for Halloween, so prepare one of these 8 nutritious Halloween-themed snacks and meals to offset the sugar rush.
Fearsome veggies and dip- make them festive by serving vegetable slices in hollowed out peppers, and carving little pumpkin faces in them.
A frightful fruit platter. Ghost bananas, mummified strawberries, apple monsters and pumpkin clementines.
A cauldron of dip. Make hot bean dip or pizza dip. Turn slices of cheese into ghosts and add black olive spiders for fun effects.
DEVILled eggs. They’re filling, healthy, and devilishly delicious.
Monster sliders. Use pickles, olives and cheese to turn ordinary little burgers into frightening monsters.
Mummy-wrapped sausages. Get some protein into those kiddos!
Mini pizza webs. Make extras because these will disappear quickly.
Spooky spaghetti. Turn a round plate of spaghetti into a hideous monster face.
A full-time work-from-home mom, Jennifer Cox (our “Supermom in Training”) loves dabbling in healthy cooking, craft projects, family outings, and more, sharing with readers everything she knows about being an (almost) superhero mommy.
